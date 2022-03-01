Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning.
Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. HSBC upgraded Yandex from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Yandex from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $83.00.
Yandex stock opened at $18.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.56, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.43. Yandex has a 52 week low of $14.11 and a 52 week high of $87.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.
About Yandex (Get Rating)
Yandex NV engages in the provision of search engines and online services. It operates through the following segments: Search and Portal; Yandex Market; Taxi; Media Services; Classifieds; and Other Bets and Experiments. The Search and Portal segment includes all the services offered in Russia, Belarus, and Kazakhstan.
