Ycash (YEC) Market Capitalization Tops $2.57 Million

Ycash (CURRENCY:YEC) traded up 6.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 1st. One Ycash coin can now be bought for about $0.21 or 0.00000477 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Ycash has traded 12.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Ycash has a market capitalization of $2.57 million and approximately $22,793.00 worth of Ycash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $118.19 or 0.00269263 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.58 or 0.00074223 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38.97 or 0.00088771 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002629 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000111 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001186 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00005255 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ycash Profile

Ycash (YEC) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 11th, 2019. Ycash’s total supply is 12,277,869 coins. Ycash’s official website is www.ycash.xyz . Ycash’s official Twitter account is @YcashFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ycash’s official message board is medium.com/@YcashFoundation . The Reddit community for Ycash is https://reddit.com/r/ycashtalk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ycash is a digital currency, like Bitcoin or Zcash. In fact, the software for Ycash is based on the software for Zcash, which in turn is based the software for Bitcoin. Like Bitcoin and Zcash, the total supply of Ycash is forever capped 21 million coins. So, unlike government-issued paper cash, you never have to worry about inflation devaluing your Ycash. Ycash also shares something else in common with Zcash: shared blockchain history. The first 570,000 blocks of the Ycash blockchain are the same as the first 570,000 blocks of the Zcash blockchain. That means that everyone in control of Zcash private keys as of block height 570,000 (around July 18, 2019) will be able to use those private keys to access the same amount of Ycash. So, those that currently have a vested interest in the future of Zcash (by holding Zcash) automatically have a vested interest in the future of Ycash. “

Ycash Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ycash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ycash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ycash using one of the exchanges listed above.

