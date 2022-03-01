Zacks: Analysts Anticipate DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.11 Per Share

Brokerages expect DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.11) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for DHT’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.13) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.08). DHT reported earnings per share of $0.05 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 320%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that DHT will report full-year earnings of $0.15 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.01) to $0.37. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.43 to $0.67. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover DHT.

DHT (NYSE:DHT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The shipping company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.07. DHT had a negative return on equity of 3.66% and a negative net margin of 3.89%. The business had revenue of $49.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 36.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DHT shares. StockNews.com lowered DHT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DHT from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded DHT from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.02.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in DHT in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in DHT in the second quarter valued at $78,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in DHT in the third quarter valued at $78,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in DHT by 23.8% in the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 14,323 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in DHT in the third quarter valued at $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DHT opened at $6.29 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.73. DHT has a one year low of $4.55 and a one year high of $7.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -78.63 and a beta of -0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 2.35.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. DHT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -100.00%.

DHT Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of a fleet of crude oil tankers. It operates through its integrated management companies in Monaco, Singapore, and Oslo, Norway. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

