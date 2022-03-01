Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) to Announce $0.66 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.66 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Floor & Decor’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.61 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.69. Floor & Decor posted earnings per share of $0.68 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 2.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Floor & Decor will report full-year earnings of $2.86 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.71 to $3.00. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.41 to $3.93. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Floor & Decor.

Get Floor & Decor alerts:

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01). Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 22.33% and a net margin of 8.25%. The company had revenue of $914.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $911.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. Floor & Decor’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have commented on FND. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Floor & Decor from $147.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Floor & Decor from $155.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $160.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Floor & Decor from $167.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Floor & Decor in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.31.

Shares of Floor & Decor stock traded up $0.36 on Tuesday, hitting $95.98. 18,638 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,128,523. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.96. Floor & Decor has a 52 week low of $81.20 and a 52 week high of $145.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.28.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 163.6% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Floor & Decor in the third quarter valued at $42,000. 98.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Floor & Decor (Get Rating)

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Floor & Decor (FND)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Floor & Decor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Floor & Decor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.