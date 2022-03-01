Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $23.14 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA – Get Rating) to announce sales of $23.14 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Luna Innovations’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $23.28 million and the lowest is $23.00 million. Luna Innovations posted sales of $25.92 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Luna Innovations will report full-year sales of $86.57 million for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $103.14 million, with estimates ranging from $98.27 million to $108.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Luna Innovations.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LUNA shares. B. Riley cut their price target on Luna Innovations from $14.50 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Northland Securities cut their price target on Luna Innovations from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Luna Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th.

Shares of Luna Innovations stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $6.59. 61,921 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 114,733. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.37. Luna Innovations has a fifty-two week low of $6.11 and a fifty-two week high of $13.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.67 million, a PE ratio of -659.00 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Luna Innovations in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Luna Innovations by 40,162.5% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,221 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 3,213 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Luna Innovations by 312.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,384 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 4,080 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Luna Innovations by 336.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,673 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 4,373 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Luna Innovations by 97.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,641 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 3,764 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.39% of the company’s stock.

Luna Innovations, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of fiber optic test and measurement, sensing and instrumentation products for the automotive, aerospace, energy and infrastructure industries. It operates through the following segments: Lightwave and Luna Labs. The Lightwave segment develops, manufactures and markets distributed fiber optic sensing products and fiber optic communications test and control products.

