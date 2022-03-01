Zacks: Analysts Anticipate SomaLogic Inc (NASDAQ:SLGC) to Post -$0.12 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that SomaLogic Inc (NASDAQ:SLGC – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for SomaLogic’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.12) to ($0.11). The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SomaLogic will report full year earnings of ($0.50) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.59) to ($0.31). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.31) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.48) to ($0.21). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow SomaLogic.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SLGC. Cowen began coverage on SomaLogic in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on SomaLogic in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on SomaLogic in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Finally, began coverage on SomaLogic in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SLGC. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SomaLogic during the third quarter worth $247,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in SomaLogic during the third quarter valued at about $643,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in SomaLogic during the third quarter valued at about $203,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in SomaLogic during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in SomaLogic during the third quarter valued at about $548,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SomaLogic stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 750,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 961,853. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.56. SomaLogic has a 1-year low of $7.29 and a 1-year high of $14.72.

About SomaLogic

SomaLogic Inc provides AI-data driven proteomics technology. SomaLogic Inc, formerly known as CM Life Sciences II Inc, is based in NEW YORK.

