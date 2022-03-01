Zacks: Analysts Anticipate ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) Will Post Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.30 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for ZTO Express (Cayman)’s earnings. ZTO Express (Cayman) reported earnings per share of $0.24 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 25%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 16th.

On average, analysts expect that ZTO Express (Cayman) will report full year earnings of $0.89 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.86 to $0.92. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.16 to $1.22. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for ZTO Express (Cayman).

Get ZTO Express (Cayman) alerts:

ZTO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Macquarie raised ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $25.90 to $40.20 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 21st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on ZTO Express (Cayman) from $38.80 to $40.90 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America raised ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, HSBC raised ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ZTO Express (Cayman) presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.62.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JustInvest LLC lifted its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 9,012 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 1,336 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,726,984 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $556,695,000 after purchasing an additional 530,793 shares in the last quarter. Yunqi Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,773,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) during the fourth quarter valued at about $255,000. Finally, SPRINGS CAPITAL HONG KONG Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,129,000. Institutional investors own 34.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ZTO opened at $29.44 on Friday. ZTO Express has a 1 year low of $25.23 and a 1 year high of $36.18. The firm has a market cap of $18.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.80, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.64.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Company Profile (Get Rating)

ZTO Express (Cayman), Inc provides comprehensive logistics services. It offers express delivery and value-added logistics services through a nationwide network partner. The firm also provides digital and privacy waybill and cloud printing. The company was founded by Mei Song Lai on May 8, 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ZTO Express (Cayman) (ZTO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ZTO Express (Cayman) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZTO Express (Cayman) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.