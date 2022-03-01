Zacks: Analysts Expect Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) to Announce $0.60 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Rating) will announce $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.50 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.68. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment posted earnings per share of ($1.19) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 150.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment will report full year earnings of $2.30 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.18 to $2.39. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $3.10. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.09. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 12.97%. The company had revenue of $317.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.01) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 191.6% on a year-over-year basis.

PLAY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $53.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.64.

PLAY stock opened at $43.34 on Tuesday. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a one year low of $29.83 and a one year high of $51.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 88.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.58 and a 200-day moving average of $37.36.

In other Dave & Buster’s Entertainment news, CEO Kevin M. Sheehan purchased 15,000 shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.92 per share, with a total value of $523,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP John Mulleady sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.33, for a total transaction of $279,975.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 31,417 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 93.2% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 738 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 39.7% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,404 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 11.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,316 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 0.6% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 84,473 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,238,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. 92.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

