Zacks: Analysts Expect Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.14 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Expedia Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.57) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.86. Expedia Group reported earnings per share of ($2.02) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 93.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Expedia Group will report full-year earnings of $7.96 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.07 to $11.93. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $10.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.79 to $10.95. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Expedia Group.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The online travel company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.79. Expedia Group had a net margin of 0.14% and a return on equity of 5.96%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($2.92) EPS. Expedia Group’s quarterly revenue was up 147.7% on a year-over-year basis.

EXPE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $216.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Friday, January 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $209.19.

In other news, Director Susan C. Athey sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $40,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 352 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.81, for a total value of $55,549.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 151,043 shares of company stock valued at $29,478,799. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. L & S Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 18,942 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $3,105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,599 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 296.7% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 215,017 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $35,241,000 after acquiring an additional 160,815 shares during the period. DigitalBridge Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. now owns 28,200 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $4,622,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Capula Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,146,000. Finally, Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC grew its stake in Expedia Group by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC now owns 179,502 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $29,420,000 after buying an additional 1,379 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EXPE traded down $8.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $187.85. The company had a trading volume of 3,234,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,977,955. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $187.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $170.78. The stock has a market cap of $29.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.57. Expedia Group has a fifty-two week low of $136.77 and a fifty-two week high of $217.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17.

About Expedia Group (Get Rating)

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Expedia Group (EXPE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.