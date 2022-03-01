Zacks: Analysts Expect Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) to Announce $0.32 EPS

Brokerages expect Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share of $0.32 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Investors Bancorp’s earnings. Investors Bancorp reported earnings of $0.31 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Investors Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.35 per share for the current fiscal year. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Investors Bancorp.

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.08. Investors Bancorp had a net margin of 31.87% and a return on equity of 11.68%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.32 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Investors Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.67.

In related news, EVP Paul Kalamaras sold 478,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.66, for a total transaction of $7,974,142.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard Spengler sold 300,000 shares of Investors Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.41, for a total transaction of $5,223,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 900,000 shares of company stock valued at $15,281,272 in the last 90 days. 3.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Investors Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Investors Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Investors Bancorp by 105.1% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,000 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in shares of Investors Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Investors Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Investors Bancorp stock traded down $1.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $15.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,155,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,520,267. Investors Bancorp has a one year low of $12.60 and a one year high of $17.67. The company has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. This is an increase from Investors Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Investors Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.12%.

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding, which engages in the provision of banking services. It offers personal, small business, and commercial banking solutions. Its services include financial education, lending, investments and planning, treasury management, and industry. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Short Hills, NJ.

