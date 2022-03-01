Zacks: Analysts Expect Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) to Announce $0.80 EPS

Analysts expect Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT – Get Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.80 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Stock Yards Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.76 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.84. Stock Yards Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.99 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Stock Yards Bancorp will report full year earnings of $3.52 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.40 to $3.63. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.75 to $3.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Stock Yards Bancorp.

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.25. Stock Yards Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.25% and a net margin of 30.73%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stock Yards Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 794.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,279 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $148,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. 50.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SYBT traded down $2.28 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $51.19. 1,783 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,223. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.82 and a beta of 0.70. Stock Yards Bancorp has a 1-year low of $45.92 and a 1-year high of $67.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $60.25.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 18th. Stock Yards Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.10%.

Stock Yards Bancorp Company Profile

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management and Trust segments. The Commercial Banking segment includes mortgage banking and investment products sales activity.

