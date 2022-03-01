Zacks: Analysts Expect trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) to Announce $0.02 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $0.02 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for trivago’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.01 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.03. trivago posted earnings of ($0.02) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 200%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, May 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that trivago will report full year earnings of $0.10 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.07 to $0.15. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.16. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for trivago.

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $105.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.46 million. trivago had a negative return on equity of 2.01% and a negative net margin of 4.37%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TRVG shares. Citigroup cut their price target on trivago from $2.85 to $2.30 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. UBS Group started coverage on trivago in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $2.65 price target for the company. DA Davidson cut their price target on trivago from $3.25 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered trivago from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised trivago from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.06.

TRVG stock opened at $2.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $805.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.00 and a beta of 1.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.25. trivago has a 12-month low of $1.92 and a 12-month high of $5.38.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of trivago by 41.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 532,815 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 155,613 shares during the last quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of trivago by 12.2% in the second quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,318,683 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,945,000 after purchasing an additional 2,094,643 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of trivago in the second quarter worth about $347,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in trivago by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in trivago by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 571,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after acquiring an additional 67,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

trivago NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a global hotel and accommodation search platform. It also offers marketing tools and services for advertisers. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Developed Europe, and Rest of the World. The Americas segment comprises of Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Columbia, Ecuador, Mexico, Peru, the United States, and Uruguay.

