Zacks: Analysts Expect WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) Will Announce Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $0.37 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for WhiteHorse Finance’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.38 and the lowest is $0.36. WhiteHorse Finance reported earnings of $0.34 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WhiteHorse Finance will report full-year earnings of $1.45 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.38 to $1.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover WhiteHorse Finance.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded WhiteHorse Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Powell Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,060 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 5.3% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 16,125 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,706 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 8.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,618 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 1,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 15,741 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 1,666 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WHF opened at $15.32 on Tuesday. WhiteHorse Finance has a 12-month low of $14.40 and a 12-month high of $16.72. The stock has a market cap of $354.64 million, a PE ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.33 and a 200-day moving average of $15.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Our stock is publicly traded on the NASDAQ exchange under the ticker symbol ”WHF”. We have senior notes listed on the NASDAQ exchange under the ticker symbol “WHFBL“.

