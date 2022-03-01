Zacks: Analysts Expect WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) Will Announce Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $0.37 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for WhiteHorse Finance’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.38 and the lowest is $0.36. WhiteHorse Finance reported earnings of $0.34 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, March 3rd.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that WhiteHorse Finance will report full-year earnings of $1.45 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.38 to $1.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover WhiteHorse Finance.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded WhiteHorse Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th.
Shares of NASDAQ:WHF opened at $15.32 on Tuesday. WhiteHorse Finance has a 12-month low of $14.40 and a 12-month high of $16.72. The stock has a market cap of $354.64 million, a PE ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.33 and a 200-day moving average of $15.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.
About WhiteHorse Finance (Get Rating)
WhiteHorse Finance, Inc is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Our stock is publicly traded on the NASDAQ exchange under the ticker symbol ”WHF”. We have senior notes listed on the NASDAQ exchange under the ticker symbol “WHFBL“.
