Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRN) Will Post Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRN – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of ($0.08) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Aileron Therapeutics’ earnings. Aileron Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.12) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Aileron Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.38) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.39) to ($0.37). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Aileron Therapeutics.

Several research analysts recently commented on ALRN shares. Jonestrading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Aileron Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aileron Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC increased its position in Aileron Therapeutics by 235.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 25,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 17,743 shares during the period. PVG Asset Management Corp increased its position in Aileron Therapeutics by 113.5% during the 4th quarter. PVG Asset Management Corp now owns 50,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 26,745 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Aileron Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Aileron Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Aileron Therapeutics by 222.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 26,030 shares during the period. 36.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ALRN opened at $0.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $38.64 million, a P/E ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 2.57. Aileron Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.36 and a twelve month high of $1.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.76.

Aileron Therapeutics Company Profile

Aileron Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of novel class of therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. It focuses on its lead products candidate, ALRN-6924 which is a cell-permeating peptide that disrupts the interaction of p53 suppressors MDM2 and MDMX with tumor suppressor p53 to reactivate tumor suppression in non-mutant, or wild-type, p53 cancers.

