Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:BCTX) to Post -$0.17 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:BCTX – Get Rating) to report earnings per share of ($0.17) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for BriaCell Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.15) and the lowest is ($0.18). BriaCell Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.41) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 58.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BriaCell Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.74) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.80) to ($0.67). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($1.17) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.25) to ($1.09). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover BriaCell Therapeutics.

BriaCell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCTX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 14th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter.

Separately, HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of BriaCell Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BCTX. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in BriaCell Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $337,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BriaCell Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of BriaCell Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $97,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of BriaCell Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $119,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BriaCell Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $3,040,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BCTX traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $7.54. The company had a trading volume of 3,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 672,403. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.78. BriaCell Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.81 and a 52-week high of $12.47.

About BriaCell Therapeutics (Get Rating)

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company that specializes in immunotherapy for advanced breast cancer. It is advancing its targeted immunotherapy program by conducting a Phase I/IIA clinical trial with Bria-IMT in combination with an immune checkpoint inhibitor and a companion diagnostic test, BriaDx, to identify patients to benefit from Bria-IMT.

