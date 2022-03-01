Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT) Will Post Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Analysts expect UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT – Get Rating) to announce $0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for UFP Technologies’ earnings. UFP Technologies reported earnings of $0.55 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 23.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that UFP Technologies will report full-year earnings of $2.09 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.79 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow UFP Technologies.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Taglich Brothers restated a “buy” rating on shares of UFP Technologies in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded UFP Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Colliers Securities assumed coverage on UFP Technologies in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UFPT. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of UFP Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $6,136,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in shares of UFP Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $5,619,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of UFP Technologies by 61.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 202,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,555,000 after purchasing an additional 76,557 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of UFP Technologies during the third quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of UFP Technologies by 1,896.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 51,489 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,618,000 after purchasing an additional 48,910 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UFPT stock traded down $2.14 on Tuesday, reaching $67.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,978. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.19. UFP Technologies has a 1 year low of $46.94 and a 1 year high of $76.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $504.58 million, a P/E ratio of 30.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.99.

UFP Technologies, Inc engages in designing and custom manufacturing of components, subassemblies, products and packaging utilizing specialized foams, films, and plastics primarily for the medical market. The firm manufactures its products by converting raw materials using laminating, molding, radio frequency and impulse welding and fabricating manufacturing techniques. �It’s single-use and single-patient devices and components are used in a wide range of medical devices, disposable wound care products, infection prevention, minimally invasive surgery, wearables, orthopedic soft goods, and orthopedic implant packaging.

