Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT) Will Post Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Analysts expect UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT – Get Rating) to announce $0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for UFP Technologies’ earnings. UFP Technologies reported earnings of $0.55 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 23.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.
On average, analysts expect that UFP Technologies will report full-year earnings of $2.09 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.79 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow UFP Technologies.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Taglich Brothers restated a “buy” rating on shares of UFP Technologies in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded UFP Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Colliers Securities assumed coverage on UFP Technologies in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company.
Shares of UFPT stock traded down $2.14 on Tuesday, reaching $67.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,978. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.19. UFP Technologies has a 1 year low of $46.94 and a 1 year high of $76.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $504.58 million, a P/E ratio of 30.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.99.
About UFP Technologies (Get Rating)
UFP Technologies, Inc engages in designing and custom manufacturing of components, subassemblies, products and packaging utilizing specialized foams, films, and plastics primarily for the medical market. The firm manufactures its products by converting raw materials using laminating, molding, radio frequency and impulse welding and fabricating manufacturing techniques. �It’s single-use and single-patient devices and components are used in a wide range of medical devices, disposable wound care products, infection prevention, minimally invasive surgery, wearables, orthopedic soft goods, and orthopedic implant packaging.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on UFP Technologies (UFPT)
- A Tasty Opportunity For Shares Of Wendy’s
- Institutions Buy The Dips In Freshpet
- 3 Millennials Stocks on the Comeback Trail
- The Reversal In Lordstown Motors Skids To A Halt
- MarketBeat Podcast: Healthcare Technology and Innovation Stocks With Upside
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on UFP Technologies (UFPT)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for UFP Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UFP Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.