Zacks: Brokerages Expect Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) to Post $1.49 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH – Get Rating) will announce $1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Camping World’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.14 to $1.80. Camping World posted earnings of $1.40 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Camping World will report full year earnings of $6.25 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.80 to $6.85. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $5.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.43 to $6.50. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Camping World.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.05. Camping World had a return on equity of 135.19% and a net margin of 4.03%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. Camping World’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on Camping World from $54.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Camping World from $56.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Camping World from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded Camping World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Camping World from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.29.

Shares of NYSE:CWH opened at $30.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98. Camping World has a twelve month low of $27.37 and a twelve month high of $49.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.29 and its 200-day moving average is $38.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 3.01.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be paid a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 11th. This is an increase from Camping World’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio is 33.39%.

In other news, CFO Karin L. Bell sold 8,838 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $371,196.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marcus Lemonis purchased 2,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.09 per share, with a total value of $99,957.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 45.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. lifted its holdings in Camping World by 101.0% during the 3rd quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. now owns 341,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,261,000 after purchasing an additional 171,439 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Camping World by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 91,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,541,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Camping World by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 145,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,943,000 after purchasing an additional 13,524 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Camping World by 62.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 28,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 11,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Camping World during the 3rd quarter worth about $593,000. Institutional investors own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

Camping World Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of recreational vehicles (RV) and related products and services. It operates through the following segments: Good Sam Services & Plans; and RV & Outdoor Retail. The Good Sam Services & Plans segment consists of programs, plans and services that are geared towards protecting, insuring and promoting the RV lifestyle.

