Zacks: Brokerages Expect Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $853.08 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) will announce sales of $853.08 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Copart’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $764.32 million and the highest estimate coming in at $897.85 million. Copart reported sales of $733.91 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 16.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Copart will report full-year sales of $3.32 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.11 billion to $3.43 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $3.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.30 billion to $3.63 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Copart.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.03. Copart had a net margin of 34.51% and a return on equity of 28.18%. The firm had revenue of $867.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $806.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. Copart’s quarterly revenue was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

CPRT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Copart from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Copart from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th.

In other Copart news, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 69,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.63, for a total value of $10,324,470.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 11.18% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Copart during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. JustInvest LLC increased its stake in shares of Copart by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 8,185 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,241,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Copart by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,031,994 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $156,471,000 after acquiring an additional 115,685 shares during the period. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Copart during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Copart during the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

CPRT traded down $2.04 on Thursday, reaching $120.84. The company had a trading volume of 1,318,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,258,227. Copart has a 1 year low of $101.92 and a 1 year high of $161.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.66 billion, a PE ratio of 26.73 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 5.11, a current ratio of 5.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $133.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.79.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

