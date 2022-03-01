Zacks: Brokerages Expect National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Brokerages expect National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR – Get Rating) to report earnings per share of $0.10 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for National Energy Services Reunited’s earnings. National Energy Services Reunited reported earnings per share of $0.20 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that National Energy Services Reunited will report full year earnings of $0.47 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.43 to $0.51. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.67 to $0.83. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow National Energy Services Reunited.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of National Energy Services Reunited from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 62.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 53,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 20,481 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,966,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,586,000 after buying an additional 42,157 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 634.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 145,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after buying an additional 125,460 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 23,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 1,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 68.2% in the fourth quarter. Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC now owns 66,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 27,125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.97% of the company’s stock.

NESR stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.61. 224,479 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 241,362. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.72. The firm has a market cap of $782.24 million, a PE ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 0.72. National Energy Services Reunited has a 1-year low of $8.46 and a 1-year high of $15.95.

National Energy Services Reunited Company Profile (Get Rating)

National Energy Services Reunited Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of oilfield services. It operates through the following segments: Production Services and Drilling & Evaluation Services. The Production Services segment includes coiled tubing, cementing, stimulation and pumping, nitrogen services, filtration services, completions, pipelines, laboratory services, and artificial lift services.

