Zacks: Brokerages Expect National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Brokerages expect National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR – Get Rating) to report earnings per share of $0.10 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for National Energy Services Reunited’s earnings. National Energy Services Reunited reported earnings per share of $0.20 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 9th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that National Energy Services Reunited will report full year earnings of $0.47 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.43 to $0.51. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.67 to $0.83. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow National Energy Services Reunited.
Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of National Energy Services Reunited from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th.
NESR stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.61. 224,479 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 241,362. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.72. The firm has a market cap of $782.24 million, a PE ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 0.72. National Energy Services Reunited has a 1-year low of $8.46 and a 1-year high of $15.95.
National Energy Services Reunited Company Profile (Get Rating)
National Energy Services Reunited Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of oilfield services. It operates through the following segments: Production Services and Drilling & Evaluation Services. The Production Services segment includes coiled tubing, cementing, stimulation and pumping, nitrogen services, filtration services, completions, pipelines, laboratory services, and artificial lift services.
