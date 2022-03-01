Zacks: Brokerages Expect Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK) Will Announce Earnings of $0.89 Per Share

Analysts expect that Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK – Get Rating) will announce $0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Origin Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.81 to $0.93. Origin Bancorp posted earnings per share of $1.08 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Origin Bancorp will report full year earnings of $3.38 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.04 to $3.70. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $4.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.80 to $4.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Origin Bancorp.

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.24. Origin Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 35.72%. The firm had revenue of $70.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 EPS.

Several analysts recently weighed in on OBNK shares. Raymond James upped their price target on Origin Bancorp from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Origin Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OBNK. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Origin Bancorp by 370.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 186,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,901,000 after buying an additional 146,484 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Origin Bancorp by 103.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 109,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,696,000 after purchasing an additional 55,572 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC bought a new position in Origin Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $2,206,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Origin Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $1,905,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Origin Bancorp by 36,244.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 42,769 shares during the period. 54.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OBNK stock traded down $2.95 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.23. 87,188 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,620. Origin Bancorp has a 1 year low of $34.58 and a 1 year high of $47.58. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 1.06.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Origin Bancorp’s payout ratio is 11.33%.

Origin Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients. The firm's products and services include lending, deposits, mortgage banking, and insurance. It also offers other banking services such as Internet banking and voice response information, mobile applications, cash management, overdraft protection, direct deposit, safe deposit boxes, U.S.

