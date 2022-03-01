Zacks: Brokerages Expect ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) Will Post Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP – Get Rating) to report $0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have provided estimates for ProPetro’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.24 and the lowest is ($0.05). ProPetro posted earnings per share of ($0.20) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 130%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that ProPetro will report full year earnings of $0.54 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.05 to $1.40. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.68 to $2.09. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover ProPetro.

Get ProPetro alerts:

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $246.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.27 million. ProPetro had a negative net margin of 6.20% and a negative return on equity of 6.45%. ProPetro’s revenue was up 59.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.13) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. R. F. Lafferty lifted their target price on ProPetro from $11.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut ProPetro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 16th.

In related news, Director Spencer D. Armour III sold 32,931 shares of ProPetro stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.86, for a total value of $357,630.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its position in ProPetro by 129.1% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,543 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ProPetro in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of ProPetro by 1,948.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 5,846 shares during the period. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProPetro during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProPetro during the third quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PUMP traded up $0.99 on Tuesday, reaching $12.92. 8,120 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 941,036. ProPetro has a 12 month low of $6.39 and a 12 month high of $13.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.38 and a beta of 2.82.

ProPetro Company Profile (Get Rating)

ProPetro Holding Corp. is an oilfield services company that engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing and other complementary services. It operates through the following segments: Hydraulic Fracturing, Cementing, Coil Tubing, Flowback, and Drilling. The Hydraulic Fracturing segment intends to optimize hydrocarbon flow paths during the completion phase of horizontal shale wellbores.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ProPetro (PUMP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ProPetro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProPetro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.