Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

ECPG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Encore Capital Group from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Encore Capital Group from $54.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Encore Capital Group from $70.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $76.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ECPG opened at $65.99 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Encore Capital Group has a 1 year low of $33.50 and a 1 year high of $72.67.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The asset manager reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $357.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $361.60 million. Encore Capital Group had a net margin of 21.73% and a return on equity of 27.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Encore Capital Group will post 8.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Gregory L. Call sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.81, for a total value of $578,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Gregory L. Call sold 4,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.12, for a total transaction of $315,396.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 84,699 shares of company stock worth $5,155,097. Insiders own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ECPG. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Encore Capital Group by 1.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,430,119 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $162,553,000 after purchasing an additional 49,623 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Encore Capital Group by 1.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 533,230 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,269,000 after buying an additional 9,335 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Encore Capital Group by 350.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 24,405 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after buying an additional 18,982 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in Encore Capital Group by 5.0% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,689 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Encore Capital Group by 18.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 75,566 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,581,000 after buying an additional 11,661 shares during the period.

Encore Capital Group, Inc engages in the provision of debt management and recovery solutions for consumers and property owners across a broad range of financial assets. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, International, Europe, and Other. The company was founded in April 1999 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

