Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Harsco (NYSE:HSC) to Sell

Harsco (NYSE:HSC – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Harsco Corporation is a provider of environmental solutions. The company serves industrial and specialty waste streams as well as equipment and technology for the rail sector. Its operating segment consist Harsco Environmental, Harsco Clean Earth and Harsco Rail they work towards transforming into a single-thesis environmental solution Company. Harsco Corporation is based in Camp Hill, United States. “

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Barrington Research decreased their price objective on shares of Harsco from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Argus downgraded shares of Harsco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th.

Shares of NYSE:HSC traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.01. The stock had a trading volume of 1,205,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 456,561. The company has a market capitalization of $951.49 million, a PE ratio of -300.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Harsco has a 1 year low of $10.42 and a 1 year high of $23.73.

Harsco (NYSE:HSC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $462.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $446.18 million. Harsco had a negative net margin of 0.15% and a positive return on equity of 9.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Harsco will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

In other Harsco news, CEO F Nicholas Grasberger III purchased 25,000 shares of Harsco stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.92 per share, with a total value of $298,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Harsco in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Harsco by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Harsco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Harsco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Harsco by 22.6% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 2,343 shares during the last quarter. 94.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Harsco

Harsco Corp. engages in the provision of industrial services and engineered products. It operates through the following business segments: Harsco Environmental, Harsco Clean Earth, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Environmental provides environmental services and material processing to the global steel and metals industries.

