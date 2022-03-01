Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) to Sell

Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Materialise NV is a provider of Additive Manufacturing (AM) software solutions and sophisticated 3D printing services in a wide variety of industries, including healthcare, automotive, aerospace, art and design and consumer products. The Company specializes in preparation of 3D prototypes for manufactures, software development, biomedical research, and online services. It is also engaged in the development of solutions for orthopedics, biomedical software and engineering, and printing of cardiovascular models. Materialise NV is headquartered in Leuven, Belgium. “

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Materialise from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.80.

Shares of MTLS stock opened at $20.69 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Materialise has a 1 year low of $17.06 and a 1 year high of $50.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 188.09 and a beta of 0.67.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Materialise by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 6,128,880 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $146,296,000 after purchasing an additional 534,443 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Materialise by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,247,916 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,787,000 after buying an additional 119,470 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Materialise by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 998,519 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $23,836,000 after buying an additional 141,846 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Materialise by 277.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 467,062 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,252,000 after buying an additional 343,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Materialise by 138.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 406,272 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,787,000 after buying an additional 235,653 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.32% of the company’s stock.

Materialise NV engages in the provision of additive manufacturing software and 3D printing services. It operates through the following business segments: Materialise Software, Materialise Medical, and Materialise Manufacturing. The Materialise Software segment develops and delivers additive manufacturing software solutions and related services.

