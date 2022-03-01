Zacks Investment Research Lowers QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of QuantumScape (NYSE:QS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “QuantumScape Corporation is a battery developer for electric vehicle use. QuantumScape Corporation, formerly known as KENSINGTON CAP, is based in San Jose, California. “

QS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on QuantumScape in a research report on Friday, January 28th. They set a neutral rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on QuantumScape from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on QuantumScape from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $34.83.

NYSE:QS opened at $16.14 on Friday. QuantumScape has a 1-year low of $13.21 and a 1-year high of $65.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.28. The company has a current ratio of 42.78, a quick ratio of 42.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.46 and a beta of 9.50.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.05). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.15) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that QuantumScape will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CTO Timothy Holme sold 288,519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.37, for a total value of $4,146,018.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Justin E. Mirro sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total value of $1,312,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,331,011 shares of company stock valued at $27,531,111 over the last quarter. 16.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QS. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in QuantumScape in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. acquired a new position in QuantumScape in the 2nd quarter valued at $269,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in QuantumScape by 128.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 607,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,777,000 after acquiring an additional 341,233 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in QuantumScape by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of QuantumScape during the 2nd quarter worth $1,441,000. 20.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, engages in the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

