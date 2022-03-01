Zacks Investment Research Lowers ShotSpotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ShotSpotter (NASDAQ:SSTI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ShotSpotter, Inc. is involved in designing and delivering gunfire alert and analysis solutions. The Company’s product consists of ShotSpotter Flex, ShotSpotter SiteSecure and SecureCampus. It operates primarily in United States, Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands and South Africa. ShotSpotter, Inc. is headquartered in California, USA. “

Get ShotSpotter alerts:

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on SSTI. JMP Securities initiated coverage on ShotSpotter in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded ShotSpotter from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on ShotSpotter from $42.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ShotSpotter has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $45.75.

Shares of SSTI stock opened at $25.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $299.84 million, a P/E ratio of -69.40, a P/E/G ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.45. ShotSpotter has a fifty-two week low of $22.63 and a fifty-two week high of $51.50.

In other news, CEO Ralph A. Clark sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.40, for a total transaction of $334,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 20,424 shares of company stock worth $684,409 over the last ninety days. 10.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SSTI. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in ShotSpotter in the second quarter valued at about $223,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC grew its stake in ShotSpotter by 24.7% in the second quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 189,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,218,000 after purchasing an additional 37,400 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in ShotSpotter by 0.9% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 232,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,438,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in ShotSpotter by 5.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 145,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,112,000 after purchasing an additional 7,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in ShotSpotter by 6.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 158,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,750,000 after purchasing an additional 10,051 shares in the last quarter. 61.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ShotSpotter (Get Rating)

ShotSpotter, Inc provides gunshot detection solutions. It helps law enforcement officials and security personnel identify, locate, and respond to gun violence. The firm offers solutions on a SaaS-based subscription model to customers around the world. The company was founded by Robert B. Calhoun, Jason Dunham, and Robert Leroy Showen in 1996 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ShotSpotter (SSTI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ShotSpotter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ShotSpotter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.