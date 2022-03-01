Zacks Investment Research Lowers Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $56.00 price target on the construction company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Toll Brothers’ first-quarter fiscal 2022 earnings and revenues beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 10.7% and 1.2% as well as improved 63.2% and 14.6% year over year, respectively. The uptrend was driven by strength across all buyer segments and geographies. The company has been benefiting from its strategy of broadening the product lines, price points and geographies. Also, it has been gaining from a favorable housing backdrop, lack of competition in the luxury new home market and buyout synergies. Solid backlog level of $10.8 billion depicts solid visibility. Earnings estimates have been trending upward for fiscal 2022, depicting analysts' optimism over the company's earnings prospects. Yet, supply-chain bottlenecks, and rising material and labor costs are growing concerns.”

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on TOL. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Toll Brothers from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $72.00 to $61.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Bank of America raised shares of Toll Brothers from an underperform rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $67.03.

NYSE TOL opened at $54.26 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.05. Toll Brothers has a 12 month low of $47.17 and a 12 month high of $75.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a PE ratio of 8.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 5.15, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The construction company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 9.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Toll Brothers will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 21st. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 6th. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is currently 10.21%.

In other Toll Brothers news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.16, for a total value of $207,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 25,000 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total value of $1,751,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 78,500 shares of company stock worth $5,601,285. Corporate insiders own 8.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,032 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Toll Brothers by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,405 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC raised its position in Toll Brothers by 0.3% during the third quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 91,638 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,067,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 7.2% in the third quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 3,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 111.1% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 475 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 86.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Toll Brothers (Get Rating)

Toll Brothers, Inc engages in the design, building, marketing, and arranging of financing for detached and attached homes in residential communities. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Home Building and City Living. The Traditional Home Building segment builds and sells homes for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in affluent suburban markets and cater to move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, age-qualified, and second-home buyers.

