Zacks Investment Research Upgrades MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) to “Strong-Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MEDNAX (NYSE:MD – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $27.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Mednax’s American Anesthesiology divestiture should help it reduce its risk profile and streamline its operations as well. The move helped it mitigate cash losses induced by the pandemic. It also divested its Radiology Solutions medical group to focus more on its core business. Divestitures also help the company reduce its debt burden. Revenues have been benefiting from inorganic growth through strategic acquisitions. It continues to expand its telemedicine services, which will bring in more profits. Mednax expects its Adjusted EBITDA for 2022 to be at least $270 million, indicating an increase from the 2021 level of $265.5 million. It reported strong Q4 results on the back of higher patient volumes. However, its shares have underperformed the industry in a year.”

Get MEDNAX alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on MD. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on MEDNAX from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on MEDNAX from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com raised MEDNAX from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on MEDNAX from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $29.63.

Shares of MD traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.20. The company had a trading volume of 5,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 379,189. MEDNAX has a 1-year low of $22.45 and a 1-year high of $35.67. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 2.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.09. MEDNAX had a return on equity of 15.26% and a net margin of 6.85%. The business had revenue of $498.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.50 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MEDNAX will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other MEDNAX news, Director Roger Md Medel sold 59,893 shares of MEDNAX stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.44, for a total transaction of $1,583,570.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 239,122 shares of company stock worth $6,478,687. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in MEDNAX by 2.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,175,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,756,000 after acquiring an additional 76,449 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in MEDNAX during the second quarter worth $9,386,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in MEDNAX by 200.2% during the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 31,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,000 after acquiring an additional 20,761 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in MEDNAX by 9.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,169,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,274,000 after acquiring an additional 100,448 shares during the period. Finally, MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income grew its holdings in MEDNAX by 67.5% during the third quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income now owns 11,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 4,465 shares during the period. 96.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MEDNAX (Get Rating)

MEDNAX, Inc provides physician services including newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, tele radiology, pediatric cardiology and other pediatric subspecialty care. The firm’s solution include anesthesiology & pain management, prenatal, neonatal, pediatric, radiology, tele radiology, revenue cycle management and perioperative improvement consulting.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MEDNAX (MD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MEDNAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEDNAX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.