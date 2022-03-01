Zalando (FRA:ZAL) Given a €96.00 Price Target at Baader Bank

Zalando (FRA:ZAL – Get Rating) has been assigned a €96.00 ($107.87) price objective by equities researchers at Baader Bank in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Baader Bank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 61.13% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a €110.00 ($123.60) target price on Zalando in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €101.00 ($113.48) price objective on Zalando in a report on Tuesday. Warburg Research set a €97.00 ($108.99) price objective on Zalando in a report on Tuesday. Barclays set a €104.00 ($116.85) price objective on Zalando in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €92.00 ($103.37) price objective on Zalando in a report on Friday, January 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €102.72 ($115.41).

Shares of FRA ZAL opened at €59.58 ($66.94) on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €66.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is €77.64. Zalando has a 52 week low of €36.33 ($40.82) and a 52 week high of €49.86 ($56.02).

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children, as well as free delivery and returns services. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, MÃ¼nster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

