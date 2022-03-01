Zeke Capital Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Twin Vee PowerCats Co (NASDAQ:VEEE)

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Twin Vee PowerCats Co (NASDAQ:VEEE – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.
Twin Vee PowerCats stock opened at $3.41 on Tuesday. Twin Vee PowerCats Co has a 1-year low of $2.83 and a 1-year high of $7.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.76.
About Twin Vee PowerCats (Get Rating)
