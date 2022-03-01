Zeke Capital Advisors LLC Sells 688 Shares of United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI)

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC decreased its position in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 688 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Bankshares were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 1.0% in the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 37,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in United Bankshares by 17.7% in the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in United Bankshares by 4.3% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 14,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in United Bankshares by 15.4% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 6,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in United Bankshares by 3.9% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $852,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of United Bankshares stock opened at $36.62 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.41. United Bankshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.74 and a 12 month high of $42.50.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.56. United Bankshares had a return on equity of 8.23% and a net margin of 34.26%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. Analysts predict that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

UBSI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson cut shares of United Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $44.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered United Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Bankshares presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.67.

United Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services and products. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Other. The Community Banking segment consists of both commercial and consumer lending and provides customers with such products as commercial loans, real estate loans, business financing, and consumer loans.

