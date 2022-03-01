Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Shares Acquired by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,417 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals were worth $628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital World Investors raised its position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 683,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,515,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 1,571.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 6,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 6,551 shares during the last quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP raised its position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 4,349,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,836,000 after purchasing an additional 248,540 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 51.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighVista Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,373,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on ZNTL. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.17.

In other news, Director Kimberly Blackwell sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.84, for a total value of $81,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Melissa B. Epperly sold 1,913 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.10, for a total transaction of $93,928.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 163,227 shares of company stock valued at $10,611,590 in the last quarter. Insiders own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZNTL opened at $49.89 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.05. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of -13.56 and a beta of 1.76. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.27 and a 52-week high of $87.19.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.33) by $0.22. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.01) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidates are the ZN-c5, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative, or advanced or metastatic breast cancer; and ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as in Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with advanced ovarian cancer.

