Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at Northland Securities

Northland Securities cut shares of Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ZGNX. William Blair cut shares of Zogenix from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zogenix from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Zogenix from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. JMP Securities cut shares of Zogenix from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Guggenheim cut shares of Zogenix from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Zogenix presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $32.10.

NASDAQ:ZGNX opened at $26.26 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.04 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.13. Zogenix has a 1 year low of $11.03 and a 1 year high of $26.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 4.79 and a quick ratio of 4.74.

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $26.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.40 million. Zogenix had a negative return on equity of 80.20% and a negative net margin of 381.69%. The company’s revenue was up 212.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.26) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Zogenix will post -3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Erle T. Mast sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.04, for a total transaction of $32,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Erle T. Mast sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.09, for a total value of $391,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Zogenix by 81.4% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 2,376 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Zogenix by 18.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zogenix during the first quarter worth about $193,000. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Zogenix during the third quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Zogenix by 95.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 6,740 shares during the period.

Zogenix, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of central nervous system (CNS) therapies and products for the treatment orphan diseases and other CNS disorders. Its products include Fintepla and MT1621. The company was founded by Stephen James Farr, Cam L.

