Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.22 EPS

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.22, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 29.28% and a return on equity of 24.22%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NASDAQ ZM opened at $132.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $39.51 billion, a PE ratio of 35.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of -1.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $156.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $227.74. Zoom Video Communications has a 1-year low of $114.26 and a 1-year high of $440.00.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $270.00 price objective (down previously from $385.00) on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $200.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $344.00 to $253.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $190.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Zoom Video Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $270.50.

In related news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 2,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $513,592.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 80,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total transaction of $12,841,800.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 151,879 shares of company stock valued at $24,841,304. 12.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 6.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,384,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,793,252,000 after buying an additional 742,240 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 113.7% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 726,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,649,000 after buying an additional 386,594 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 390,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,798,000 after buying an additional 19,027 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 120,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,486,000 after buying an additional 51,743 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 55.1% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 19,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,535,000 after buying an additional 6,825 shares during the period. 48.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

