Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.22 EPS

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.22, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 24.22% and a net margin of 29.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.88 EPS.

Zoom Video Communications stock traded down $6.60 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $126.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 307,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,228,439. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of -1.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $156.65 and its 200 day moving average is $227.74. Zoom Video Communications has a 1-year low of $114.26 and a 1-year high of $440.00.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ZM shares. Mizuho lowered their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $300.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $275.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. FBN Securities decreased their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $325.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $200.00 to $171.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zoom Video Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $238.55.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, CRO Ryan Azus sold 1,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.22, for a total transaction of $213,234.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.57, for a total value of $968,619.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 151,879 shares of company stock valued at $24,841,304 over the last quarter. Insiders own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JustInvest LLC boosted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 124.9% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 3,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 1,718 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 7,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 113.7% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 726,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,649,000 after buying an additional 386,594 shares during the period. 48.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

