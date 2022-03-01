Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Issues Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.860-$0.880 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.050. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.07 billion-$1.08 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.10 billion.Zoom Video Communications also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.450-$3.510 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ZM. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Zoom Video Communications from a sell rating to an underperform rating and set a $207.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Citic Securities began coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $400.00 to $180.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $385.00 to $295.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $300.00 to $190.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Zoom Video Communications currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $238.55.

Shares of ZM stock traded down $6.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $126.09. 313,892 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,228,439. Zoom Video Communications has a 12 month low of $114.26 and a 12 month high of $440.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $227.74. The stock has a market cap of $37.57 billion, a PE ratio of 33.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of -1.24.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 27th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.22. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 29.28% and a return on equity of 24.22%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. Zoom Video Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 2,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $513,592.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO Ryan Azus sold 1,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.22, for a total transaction of $213,234.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 151,879 shares of company stock valued at $24,841,304 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,664,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC raised its position in Zoom Video Communications by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. 48.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

