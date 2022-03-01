Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) PT Lowered to $157.00

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by analysts at Piper Sandler from $299.00 to $157.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 18.40% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on ZM. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $255.00 to $235.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “sell” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $207.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $460.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $270.00 price objective (down previously from $385.00) on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $300.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zoom Video Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $270.87.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ZM opened at $132.60 on Tuesday. Zoom Video Communications has a 52 week low of $114.26 and a 52 week high of $440.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.27, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of -1.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $227.74.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 27th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.22. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 29.28% and a return on equity of 24.22%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.81, for a total value of $1,285,127.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 80,528 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total transaction of $12,841,800.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 151,879 shares of company stock worth $24,841,304 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Zoom Video Communications by 42.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,839,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,904,607,000 after acquiring an additional 5,302,703 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Zoom Video Communications by 5.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,111,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,428,622,000 after acquiring an additional 726,667 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Zoom Video Communications by 0.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,482,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,741,057,000 after acquiring an additional 29,955 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Zoom Video Communications by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,767,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,867,000 after acquiring an additional 83,580 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Zoom Video Communications by 43.0% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,268,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,023,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283,356 shares during the period. 48.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Zoom Video Communications (Get Rating)

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.