Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.22 EPS

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.22, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 29.28% and a return on equity of 24.22%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. Zoom Video Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

NASDAQ:ZM opened at $132.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $39.51 billion, a PE ratio of 35.27, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of -1.24. Zoom Video Communications has a 52-week low of $114.26 and a 52-week high of $440.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $227.74.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, CRO Ryan Azus sold 1,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.22, for a total value of $213,234.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 2,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $513,592.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 151,879 shares of company stock valued at $24,841,304. 12.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,384,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,793,252,000 after purchasing an additional 742,240 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 113.7% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 726,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,649,000 after purchasing an additional 386,594 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 390,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,798,000 after acquiring an additional 19,027 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 75.0% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 120,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,486,000 after acquiring an additional 51,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 55.1% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 19,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,535,000 after acquiring an additional 6,825 shares in the last quarter. 48.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ZM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $280.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $200.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $299.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Tuesday. CICC Research began coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $182.92 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $200.00 to $171.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $264.80.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

