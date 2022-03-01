Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.22 EPS

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.22, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 29.28% and a return on equity of 24.22%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. Zoom Video Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year.
NASDAQ:ZM opened at $132.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $39.51 billion, a PE ratio of 35.27, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of -1.24. Zoom Video Communications has a 52-week low of $114.26 and a 52-week high of $440.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $227.74.
In other Zoom Video Communications news, CRO Ryan Azus sold 1,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.22, for a total value of $213,234.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 2,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $513,592.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 151,879 shares of company stock valued at $24,841,304. 12.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on ZM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $280.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $200.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $299.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Tuesday. CICC Research began coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $182.92 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $200.00 to $171.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $264.80.
Zoom Video Communications Company Profile
Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.
