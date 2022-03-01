Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Price Target Lowered to $245.00 at Loop Capital

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Loop Capital from $360.00 to $245.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

ZS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $295.00 to $386.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $325.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They set a buy rating and a $310.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Zscaler from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $330.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $320.37.

NASDAQ ZS opened at $239.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 2.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $271.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $287.37. Zscaler has a 12 month low of $157.03 and a 12 month high of $376.11. The company has a market capitalization of $33.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -110.21 and a beta of 0.86.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $255.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.87 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 39.13% and a negative return on equity of 45.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 62.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.39) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Zscaler will post -2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Zscaler news, insider Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.52, for a total transaction of $2,145,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Karen Blasing sold 2,000 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.32, for a total value of $554,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,267 shares of company stock valued at $15,448,302 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZS. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,117,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,001,731,000 after buying an additional 490,831 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Zscaler by 20.4% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,773,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,933,000 after purchasing an additional 300,446 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Zscaler by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,293,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,537,000 after purchasing an additional 278,180 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Zscaler by 5,657.1% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 237,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,310,000 after purchasing an additional 233,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its stake in Zscaler by 600.7% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 202,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,046,000 after purchasing an additional 173,427 shares in the last quarter. 43.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, digital experience, and cloud protection. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

