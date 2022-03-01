Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) PT Lowered to $270.00

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by BMO Capital Markets from $415.00 to $270.00 in a report published on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Zscaler from $365.00 to $295.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Zscaler from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $330.00 to $325.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Zscaler from $430.00 to $280.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Zscaler in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $410.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Zscaler from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zscaler currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $320.37.

NASDAQ:ZS opened at $239.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $33.50 billion, a PE ratio of -110.21 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 2.59. Zscaler has a fifty-two week low of $157.03 and a fifty-two week high of $376.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $271.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $287.37.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $255.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.87 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 45.93% and a negative net margin of 39.13%. Zscaler’s quarterly revenue was up 62.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.39) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Zscaler will post -2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 4,730 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.01, for a total transaction of $1,419,047.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Amit Sinha sold 20,000 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.94, for a total value of $6,178,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,267 shares of company stock valued at $15,448,302. Insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZS. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Zscaler by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,117,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,001,731,000 after acquiring an additional 490,831 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Zscaler by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,773,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,933,000 after acquiring an additional 300,446 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Zscaler by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,293,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,537,000 after buying an additional 278,180 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Zscaler by 5,657.1% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 237,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,310,000 after buying an additional 233,356 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Zscaler by 600.7% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 202,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,046,000 after buying an additional 173,427 shares during the period. 43.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, digital experience, and cloud protection. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

