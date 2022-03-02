-$0.11 EPS Expected for GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.11) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for GAN’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.13) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.09). GAN reported earnings per share of ($0.27) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 59.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, March 24th.
On average, analysts expect that GAN will report full-year earnings of ($0.45) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.49) to ($0.37). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.04) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.10) to $0.03. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover GAN.
Several research analysts have recently commented on GAN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GAN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on GAN from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.
Shares of GAN traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.12. 7,186 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 371,391. GAN has a 52-week low of $5.60 and a 52-week high of $29.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.58. The firm has a market cap of $258.20 million, a P/E ratio of -9.56 and a beta of 1.46.
About GAN
Gan (UK) Ltd. engages in the development and supply of Internet gaming enterprise software-as-a-service solutions. It operates through the Real Money Gaming Operations and Simulated Gaming Operations segments. The company was founded by David McDowell and Kevin O’Neal in 2002 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.
