-$0.15 Earnings Per Share Expected for IMAC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMAC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect IMAC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMAC – Get Rating) to post ($0.15) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for IMAC’s earnings. IMAC reported earnings of ($0.07) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 114.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IMAC will report full year earnings of ($0.63) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.62) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for IMAC.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IMAC. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in IMAC by 1,145.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 554,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after buying an additional 509,548 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of IMAC during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of IMAC during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $149,000. Intersect Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of IMAC during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $240,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of IMAC during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.80% of the company’s stock.

IMAC traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $1.08. The company had a trading volume of 5 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,227. IMAC has a fifty-two week low of $0.98 and a fifty-two week high of $2.75. The stock has a market cap of $28.31 million, a P/E ratio of -4.08 and a beta of -1.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.21 and its 200 day moving average is $1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.52.

IMAC Holdings, Inc provides medical services through integrated medicine and chiropractic regeneration centers. Its services include medical treatments, regenerative medicine, physical medicine, physical therapy, spinal decompression and chiropractic manipulation. The company was founded by Matthew C.

