-$0.17 EPS Expected for Lilium GmbH (NASDAQ:LILM) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Lilium GmbH (NASDAQ:LILM – Get Rating) to announce earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Lilium’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.14) and the lowest is ($0.20). The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Lilium will report full-year earnings of ($1.11) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.11) to ($1.10). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.61) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.63) to ($0.59). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Lilium.

Get Lilium alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on LILM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lilium from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Lilium in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.30 price objective on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Lilium from $11.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Lilium in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.30 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lilium presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.89.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gibson Capital LLC bought a new position in Lilium during the third quarter worth $416,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Lilium during the third quarter worth $106,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in Lilium during the third quarter worth $5,159,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Lilium during the third quarter worth $5,255,000. Finally, Capital World Investors bought a new position in Lilium during the third quarter worth $54,779,000. 42.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LILM stock opened at $3.47 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.61. Lilium has a 52 week low of $3.36 and a 52 week high of $11.83.

About Lilium (Get Rating)

Qell Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Qell Acquisition Corp. is based in San Francisco, California.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lilium (LILM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lilium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lilium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.