-$0.27 Earnings Per Share Expected for Tango Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TNGX) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Tango Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TNGX – Get Rating) will report ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Tango Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.28) and the highest is ($0.25). The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tango Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.28) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.30) to ($1.25). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($1.42) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.49) to ($1.35). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Tango Therapeutics.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tango Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.50.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. TRV GP IV LLC acquired a new position in Tango Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $250,376,000. Boxer Capital LLC purchased a new position in Tango Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $88,850,000. Casdin Capital LLC purchased a new position in Tango Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $70,959,000. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP purchased a new position in Tango Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,790,000. Finally, RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Tango Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,093,000. Institutional investors own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TNGX opened at $9.48 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.28. Tango Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $7.50 and a 1-year high of $18.84.

Tango Therapeutics Inc is a biotechnology company. It focused on discovering and delivering precision cancer medicines. Tango Therapeutics Inc, formerly known as BCTG Acquisition Corp., is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

