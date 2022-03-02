$0.41 Earnings Per Share Expected for Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA – Get Rating) to announce $0.41 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Plains All American Pipeline’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.63 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.18. Plains All American Pipeline reported earnings per share of $0.25 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 64%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Plains All American Pipeline will report full-year earnings of $1.26 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.78 to $1.71. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.84 to $1.87. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Plains All American Pipeline.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.02). Plains All American Pipeline had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 11.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Plains All American Pipeline from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Plains All American Pipeline from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Plains All American Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Wolfe Research raised Plains All American Pipeline from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Plains All American Pipeline from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.04.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAA. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 1.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 560,436 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,366,000 after purchasing an additional 9,820 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 216.0% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 272,112 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,091,000 after buying an additional 186,000 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 49.5% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 19,713 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 6,527 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline in the second quarter valued at $642,000. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 2.7% in the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 110,296 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after buying an additional 2,855 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.28% of the company’s stock.

Plains All American Pipeline stock traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $10.99. 381,333 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,972,075. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.29 and a beta of 1.98. Plains All American Pipeline has a 1 year low of $8.57 and a 1 year high of $12.38.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.55%. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 130.91%.

Plains All American Pipeline Company Profile

Plains All American Pipeline LP engages in the provision of logistics services and owns midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes transporting crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) on pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

