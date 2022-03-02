$0.74 EPS Expected for Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Rating) will post $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Vornado Realty Trust’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.70 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.81. Vornado Realty Trust posted earnings of $0.65 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 13.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vornado Realty Trust will report full year earnings of $3.28 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.22 to $3.50. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.27 to $3.60. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Vornado Realty Trust.

Get Vornado Realty Trust alerts:

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.13). Vornado Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 3.00% and a positive return on equity of 1.79%. The company had revenue of $421.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.44 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Vornado Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.75.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,649,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $696,939,000 after purchasing an additional 859,659 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,208,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $511,049,000 after purchasing an additional 886,251 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 18.2% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,578,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $234,356,000 after purchasing an additional 860,817 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,556,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $148,568,000 after purchasing an additional 38,091 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 22.0% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,161,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $147,564,000 after purchasing an additional 570,485 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VNO opened at $42.12 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.85. Vornado Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $38.00 and a 12-month high of $50.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.93 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 6.70, a quick ratio of 6.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.03%. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -341.93%.

About Vornado Realty Trust (Get Rating)

Vornado Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust. The company owns office, retail, merchandise mart properties and other real estate and related investments. Its office properties include various building office complexes and Bank of America Center in San Francisco. The company’s retail properties include shopping centers, regional malls single tenant retail assets.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vornado Realty Trust (VNO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vornado Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vornado Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.