$0.96 EPS Expected for First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC – Get Rating) will post $0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for First Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.90 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.00. First Bancorp posted earnings of $0.99 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Bancorp will report full year earnings of $3.89 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.83 to $3.98. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.95 to $4.30. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover First Bancorp.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.15). First Bancorp had a net margin of 29.02% and a return on equity of 11.00%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FBNC. StockNews.com downgraded First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of First Bancorp in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 13th.

NASDAQ:FBNC traded up $1.94 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.49. The stock had a trading volume of 108,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,200. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.20. First Bancorp has a 1-year low of $37.60 and a 1-year high of $50.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.77.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from First Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. First Bancorp’s payout ratio is 24.32%.

In other news, Director Mary Clara Capel sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $31,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Carlie C. Mclamb, Jr. bought 721 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $44.58 per share, with a total value of $32,142.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in First Bancorp by 0.9% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 31,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,294,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP boosted its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 94.6% in the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 11,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 5,820 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in First Bancorp by 188.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 40,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,661,000 after acquiring an additional 26,509 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in First Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $357,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in First Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,511,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.67% of the company’s stock.

First Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which engages in banking activities, with the acceptance of deposits and the making of loans. It provides a range of deposit products such as checking, savings, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including various types of certificates of deposits and individual retirement accounts.

