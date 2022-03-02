$0.98 EPS Expected for Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.98 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Green Dot’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.80 to $1.11. Green Dot reported earnings of $0.83 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 18.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Green Dot will report full year earnings of $2.59 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $2.89. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.87 to $3.37. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Green Dot.

Get Green Dot alerts:

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.04). Green Dot had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 7.79%. The business had revenue of $330.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. Green Dot’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GDOT. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Green Dot from $63.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Green Dot from $55.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Northland Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Green Dot from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Green Dot in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Green Dot from $72.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.22.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 43.0% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Green Dot by 132.8% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Green Dot by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Green Dot by 61.4% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 1,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in Green Dot by 15.6% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GDOT traded down $0.49 on Wednesday, reaching $26.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 719,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 578,555. Green Dot has a twelve month low of $25.81 and a twelve month high of $54.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 31.74 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.54.

Green Dot Company Profile (Get Rating)

Green Dot Corp. operates as a financial technology and registered bank holding company, which engages in providing modern banking and money movement products that are accessible for all. It operates through the following segments: Account Services, Processing and Settlement Services, and Corporate and Other.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Green Dot (GDOT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Green Dot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Dot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.