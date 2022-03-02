$0.98 EPS Expected for Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.98 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Green Dot’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.80 to $1.11. Green Dot reported earnings of $0.83 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 18.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Green Dot will report full year earnings of $2.59 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $2.89. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.87 to $3.37. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Green Dot.
Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.04). Green Dot had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 7.79%. The business had revenue of $330.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. Green Dot’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 43.0% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Green Dot by 132.8% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Green Dot by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Green Dot by 61.4% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 1,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in Green Dot by 15.6% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.13% of the company’s stock.
NYSE GDOT traded down $0.49 on Wednesday, reaching $26.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 719,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 578,555. Green Dot has a twelve month low of $25.81 and a twelve month high of $54.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 31.74 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.54.
Green Dot Company Profile (Get Rating)
Green Dot Corp. operates as a financial technology and registered bank holding company, which engages in providing modern banking and money movement products that are accessible for all. It operates through the following segments: Account Services, Processing and Settlement Services, and Corporate and Other.
