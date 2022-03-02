11,000 Shares in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Acquired by Voloridge Investment Management LLC

Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 11,000 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,187,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FFIV. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in F5 Networks by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,404 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $13,558,000 after acquiring an additional 10,716 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of F5 Networks by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 11,396 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 3.1% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,006 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of F5 Networks by 141.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,978 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,862,000 after buying an additional 5,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in F5 Networks during the second quarter valued at $915,000. Institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

In other F5 Networks news, EVP Ana Maria White sold 169 shares of F5 Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.74, for a total transaction of $41,361.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 2,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.73, for a total value of $557,443.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 10,937 shares of company stock worth $2,369,461. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

FFIV stock opened at $196.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.92, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $218.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $215.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.34 and a 12-month high of $249.00.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The network technology company reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $687.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $678.08 million. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 22.00% and a net margin of 12.65%. F5 Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 7.12 EPS for the current year.

FFIV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on F5 Networks from $265.00 to $303.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of F5 Networks in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of F5 Networks from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of F5 Networks from $234.00 to $232.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.65.

F5, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996, and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

