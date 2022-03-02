1,239,652 Shares in Caribou Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBU) Bought by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Caribou Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBU – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,239,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,460,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CRBU. Farallon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Caribou Biosciences in the third quarter worth $70,738,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Caribou Biosciences in the third quarter worth $28,204,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Caribou Biosciences in the third quarter worth $21,785,000. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in Caribou Biosciences in the third quarter worth $20,544,000. Finally, Coatue Management LLC bought a new stake in Caribou Biosciences in the third quarter worth $16,709,000. Institutional investors own 56.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Ryan Fischesser acquired 7,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $29,548.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders purchased 14,650 shares of company stock valued at $49,085 over the last 90 days.

CRBU stock opened at $9.35 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.71. Caribou Biosciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.70 and a 1-year high of $32.65.

CRBU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Caribou Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Caribou Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Brookline Capital Management reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Caribou Biosciences in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Citigroup upgraded Caribou Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Caribou Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.71.

Caribou Biosciences Inc is a clinical-stage CRISPR genome-editing biopharmaceutical company. It involved in developing a pipeline of genome-edited, off-the-shelf CAR-T and CAR-NK cell therapies for the treatment of both hematologic malignancies and solid tumors. Caribou Biosciences Inc is based in BERKELEY, Calif.

